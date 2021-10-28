Man City v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (nine wins, two draws) - going down 3-2 at home in December 2018.

Since they returned to the Premier League in 2013-14, Crystal Palace have conceded 39 goals in 16 Premier League meetings with Man City, keeping just one clean sheet in the process. The Eagles have also failed to score in 11 of those 16 meetings.