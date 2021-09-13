Steve Bruce has never been good enough in the eyes of Newcastle supporters, says football writer Luke Edwards.

The Magpies lost 4-1 against Manchester United on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford - and Bruce is once again coming under fire from fans after failing to win any of their first four Premier League matches.

“It started on day one when Steve Bruce came in - he has never been good enough in the eyes of Newcastle supporters,” Edwards said on the Football Daily podcast.

“Bruce was not given a fighting chance. He needed a better squad, a better group of players to try to do something better than what they have achieved in the last two years.

“He is in this horrible situation where the fans have turned against him and I don’t think he is going to win them back.

“Bruce is going to go as Newcastle manager at some point. But who is going to replace him? Who is going to work for Mike Ashley? Who is going to work under those financial parameters?

“You’re going to get an out-of-work manager who will agree to work under the constraints they’ve got under the owner, and within six or nine months you’re back exactly where you are now, which is with the manager taking the blame for a regime that doesn’t want to change.”

