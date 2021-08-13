Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A blistering start to Premier League life at Anfield a year ago ended in an undeserved defeat for Leeds but served as an indication of the swashbuckling attack on the top flight Marcelo Bielsa's side would adopt.

Towards the end of the campaign, the Whites were managing matches with maturity as they reached a tally of 59 points with four victories on the spin. Ninth last season - so why not a top-half finish again this time?

Not too much has changed since then, with left-back Junior Firpo the notable addition from Barcelona and Valerenga keeper Kristoffer Klaesson in as back-up to Illan Meslier.

Meanwhile, winger Jack Harrison has signed permanently and that trio should all feature in the matchday squad at Manchester United on Saturday.

With defender Diego Llorente injured, Robin Koch could pair with either Pascal Struijk or captain Liam Cooper. However, if Kalvin Phillips is not deemed ready, then Koch is the most likely cover as a defensive midfielder.

Preparations have been rigorous as per usual for Marcelo Bielsa's fourth campaign at Elland Road.

We have come to learn that the Argentine looks beyond the result for what he requires. That will be an intensity and a front-foot approach against all opponents, regardless of stature - that's why they could upset Manchester United in their own backyard.