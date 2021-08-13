Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Newcastle playing at home with the crowds back in St James' Park is all great on paper, but what sort of atmosphere awaits manager Steve Bruce? I don't know.

Magpies striker Callum Wilson is fit which will help them, but I think West Ham will get something out of the game.

Louisa's prediction: David Moyes is doing a really good job with West Ham. 1-2

