Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v West Ham
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun, for the first Premier League predictions of the season.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Newcastle playing at home with the crowds back in St James' Park is all great on paper, but what sort of atmosphere awaits manager Steve Bruce? I don't know.
Magpies striker Callum Wilson is fit which will help them, but I think West Ham will get something out of the game.
Louisa's prediction: David Moyes is doing a really good job with West Ham. 1-2
