Tuesday talking point: It's time to enjoy the 'new' West Ham

By Geo Mackie, Hammers Chat, external

On Sunday, Leeds United had a tremendous support at London Stadium as 9,000 made their way down for the FA Cup tie and outsang the home fans for majority of the 90 minutes - and fair play to them.

However, I couldn't help but have smirk on my face as they sang "you're not West Ham any more - sung by every away set of fans as they've visited Stratford since 2016. For the initial years it was an insult and it hurt, but now we see it as a bit of a compliment, as the 'new' West Ham comfortably defeated the Whites and put them out of the cup.

The 'old' West Ham would have possibly lost that game but certainly would have winced when we drew Kidderminster Harriers in the fourth round, sensing a predictable upset just like we did at Oxford United in the League Cup or AFC Wimbledon in 2019. But it's a bit different now, we see that draw and welcome it as Moyes fielded his strongest possible XI in the third round of the FA cup.

Now we immediately turn our attention to games against Norwich City and Leeds United, again, in the Premier League, where we remain on course for European football qualification - and let's not forget we have the last 16 Europa League draw at the end of February to look forward to.

For sure, there are still elements of the 'old' West Ham that we miss and it hurts but, at the moment, we are witnessing the promised 'Next Level' which was used as a marketing tool in order to justify the move to London Stadium.

It's been a bit of a wait, one that hasn't been straight forward, but I would argue we, the fans, deserve it - just like the 9,000 Leeds United fans that were in attendance on Sunday deserve success, entertainment and enjoyment after their horrendous time which saw them drop to League One.

For now, there is a bit of a 'new' West Ham in town, and we're enjoying it because as Hammers we remain the same - which is knowing this will come to an end one day and in future when we draw a sixth-tier side in the FA cup, we'll shudder and fear the worst.