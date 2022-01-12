Confrmed team news - Tottenham v Chelsea

Tottenham make three changes from their 2-0 defeat in the first leg.

Hugo Lloris is replaced by Pierluigi Gollini in goal - the Italian started last time out against Morecambe.

Son Heung-min's injury means he's out and Oliver Skipp is on the bench, so in come Giovanni lo Celso and Harry Winks.

Tottenham XI: Gollini, Davies, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Winks, Hojbjerg, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kane, Moura.

Subs: Lloris, Paskotski, Rodon, Sessegnon, Gil, Skipp, White, Alli, Scarlett.