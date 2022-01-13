Liverpool's destiny in their own hands

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

While the absence of Salah, Mane and Keita is highlighted, Liverpool can still field a very strong team to play this semi-final first leg. It all depends on how strong Jurgen Klopp wants to go.

There’s a home game against Brentford in three days’ time in a Premier League campaign Liverpool will desperately want to kick-start. So far in the competition, it's been a real mix of ‘now and the future’ in the sort of teams Liverpool have put out. gainst Leicester City in the quarter-finals there were starts for Koumetio, Bradley, Morton and Neco Williams.

Alisson and TAA could return alongside possibly VVD, Matip and Robertson. Throw in a vast choice of top-class midfielders and a potential forward line of Jota, Firmino and Minamino – Liverpool can feel confident about taking a positive scoreline to north London next week.

Manchester City (who else?) denied Klopp and Liverpool in this competition back in 2016 – the club have won the League Cup (traditional language) a record eight times and this will be their 18th semi-final.

With Arsenal also having a list of absentees, this may be their best chance of making it trophy number nine in a tournament Liverpool have been accused of undervaluing in recent years.