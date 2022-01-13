Digne departure shows Benitez is fighting a losing battle

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Lucas Digne’s departure to Aston Villa has split Everton’s fanbase and turned the spotlight on manager Rafael Benitez once more.

The 28-year-old France left-back made it clear in a departing Instagram post that he believes Benitez was behind his departure after the relationship between the pair became fractured and Digne was subsequently dropped.

Digne had been a popular figure among Everton supporters since his arrival from Barcelona but it is also true that his form had dipped in recent months, clearly leading Benitez to question his contribution.

Benitez, however, is currently fighting a losing battle to win favour with Everton’s fans and the sale of Digne as a direct result of a fall-out with the manager means he is under even more pressure to get results and quickly.

The money from the £25m sale has already been used to buy left-back Vitaly Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv and Nathan Patterson from Rangers, with the 23-year-old Ukrainian expected to fill the gap left by Digne.

In the wider context, Digne’s move to Villa and the incoming deals is a major attempt by Benitez to put his stamp on Everton amid a turbulent atmosphere among supporters and at the club.

Benitez now needs those good results to back up his judgement – and fast.