Manchester United are in a good position to sign Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 25. (La Republica - in Italian), external

United continue to be in contact with Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino over the manager role. (Le Parisien - in French), external

Meanwhile, the club have offered midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. (Manchester Evening News), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column