West Brom v Brighton: confirmed team news
West Brom, fourth in the Championship, recall Matt Phillips as he makes his first appearance since 26 November after recovering from a hamstring injury, while David Button, Darnell Furlong and Adam Reach all come into the starting 11.
West Brom XI: Button, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Livermore, Gardner-Hickman, Reach, Robinson, Phillips, Grant.
Subs: Palmer, Taylor, Ashworth, Castro, Fellows, Tulloch, Diangana, Hugill, Cleary.
Brighton hand a debut to Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen, who joined the Seagulls in a £4.2m move from Ajax in July.
Teenage defender Odeluga Offiah, 19, makes his first senior start for the club, although there are some familiar faces up front with Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck starting.
Brighton XI: Scherpen, Burn, Duffy, Offiah, Mwepu, Veltman, March, Gross, Alzate, Maupay, Welbeck.
Subs: Sanchez, Cucurella, Mac Allister, Trossard, Moder, Roberts, Leonard, Turns, Ferguson.