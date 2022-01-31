'Back Conte - he's a top manager' - your views on Spurs' transfer window

There are only a few hours left of the January transfer window, so what have you made of Antonio Conte's ins and outs at Tottenham so far? And what does the Spurs boss still need to do?

Here are some of your comments:

Farley: Simple - should have tried to get Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt, Jesse Lingard, plus Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell from Norwich.

Will: I think the two Juventus players would be good additions but would rather it was two different ones - would prefer Matthijs de Ligt and Paulo Dybala. We need another centre-back, someone to create in midfield and back up striker.

Stu: Conte needs to be backed, he is one of the top managers in the world. At the moment it feels like buying a Ferrari but not being able to afford to pay for the petrol. We should have gone all out to buy Dusan Vlahovic. In desperate need of a creative midfielder and a second option to Harry Kane, as inevitably Kane will get injured.

Let us know what you want to see from Spurs before the transfer window shuts