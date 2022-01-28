Can Newcastle survive with current squad?

Newcastle need a couple more signings in January to secure their safety, according to Magpies fan Daniel Wales from the True Faith fanzine and podcast.

When asked if the current squad is good enough to stay up without any new additions this transfer window, he said: "I think under the previous management with a squad with no signings coming in, that was a squad that was destined to go down.

"Just the way they were playing, the way they had no tactical awareness, there just seemed to be no coherence or fluidity on the pitch and they seemed destined for the Championship.

"I’m not saying Eddie Howe has come in and set the world on fire but there has been little visual improvements here and there. We’ve won a couple of games which is more than we did at the start of the season. There have been some bad performances and I’m not doubting that.

"Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood are great signings and I think will improve the side. At the moment I think it will be very tight whether we stay up or go down with this current squad if no more players were to come in.

"If we want to secure our safety I think one or two more need to come in. I still am of the opinion that there are three worse sides than Newcastle in the league, but it would still be tight."

