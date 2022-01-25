Luke Freeman: Our problems have been in conceding goals, having not had a clean sheet. Roy will help us with this and hopefully keep us up. He may also bring Ray Lewington in. Then hopefully the board will get player and coach recruitment correct in the summer and do a lot better next season. A shrewd move if you ask me - from a long life Watford fan.

Jo Lee: If Hodgson keeps us up I will contribute to a statue. The players have lost belief in themselves, so it will be a tough job for anyone.

Paul: The issue of the matter is not the coaches - it's the hierarchy and toxic players, who play as individuals and not as a team. If they will not perform for a coach such as Ranieri, then why will they perform for Hodgson? The squad is too old and not good enough. The owners have lost grip of the wheel and are heading straight into a wall.

Clive: Southampton fan here. Us little guys need to stick together. Three of us will struggle every season. Stability is key - but when you are always conceding, things have to change. Hodgson is possibly the safest pair of hands you could want. Good choice. I hope Watford, Norwich and Burnley can escape relegation. Good luck to them all.

Agree? Have your say