Did you know of the 75 Italian players to feature in the Premier League, Mario Balotelli is the only one to ever win the title?

As you all know, Balotelli's pass to Sergio Aguero ensured Manchester City won their first Premier League title in the 2011-12 season.

Speaking on the new Question of Sport Podcast on BBC Sounds, Michael Bryan-Jones said: "The fact he’s been the only winner was mind-blowing to me.

"I must mention that Manchester United's Massimo Taibi played four times in the 1999-2000 season but didn’t qualify for a winners' medal.

"Balotelli played 70 games in the Premier League and he scored 21 goals, but he only had one assist.

"One assist that went down in history. His only assist in his Premier League time was the assist that made him the only Italian Premier League winner."

Hear more on this from 13'30 on BBC Sounds