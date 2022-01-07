Tuchel on form, team selection & Chesterfield
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before the FA Cup tie with Chesterfield.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel says his team selection will have to find the balance between those in need of minutes for match fitness and those who have been playing regularly. It could mean a start for Timo Werner, fully fit again after Covid.
He was encouraged by the recent performances against Liverpool and Spurs: “The last two games have shown great spirit and great quality. We needed this as we’re still struggling from the effects of Covid and injuries and it’s important to keep the faith in what we’re doing.”
On the chance of Chelsea signing new players this month: “We are in talks with our board and scouts and checking possibilities – like we would always do. Given that we have long-term injuries, we are looking into the market but things have to make sense for us personality-wise, position-wise and also quality-wise.”
He accepts Chelsea are “huge favourites” against non-league Chesterfield but says any team can beat another in football: “It would be hugely arrogant to say we cannot lose. We want to reach the next round so we need to deliver if we are going to win.”