Dyche on Covid, Wood's exit & January transfers
- Published
Despite Burnley's request for Tuesday's Premier League game at home against Watford to be postponed, Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media for his pre-match news conference as normal.
Here is what he had to say:
There were only 10 recognised first team players training today which is why the postponement request was made.
On how thin the Clarets squad is, Dyche said his side have gone too far below the threshold and "are stretched to the limit".
Dyche said the situation is slightly worse from last week because Charlie Taylor is coming out of Covid but has taken a knock and needs a scan.
On overcoming Covid himself, Dyche said: "It’s been tough working with staff from a distance and not getting to see the players is difficult".
Losing Chris Wood "wasn't a perfect scenario" but Dyche added that "he’s done very well for us and we wish him well".
On whether the club will reinvest the money from Wood in January, Dyche said "money doesn’t solve everything" and "the challenge is finding the right player, there’s no point recruiting for the sake of it".
On playing four games fewer than relegation rivals, Dyche said "the challenge is there in front of us".
He added that "we have games to play but at the moment we haven't got the players to fulfil the task".