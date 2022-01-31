Transfer news: Alvarez deal close?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I’m not expecting the busiest of days for Manchester City.

The big name that might be coming through the door is Julian Alvarez. There’s known interest and my understanding is a deal is close. Any deal that does happen for the forward - who is 22 today - will likely see him remain with River Plate until the end of the season.

Although nothing official has been confirmed yet, if you check out his Wikipedia page, he’s already a Manchester City player!