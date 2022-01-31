Dave Downie, The Blue Room, external

Getting in Donny van de Beek is a really shrewd move by Frank Lampard. We'll hopefully see one or two more come in before the deadline but he is a really good player.

He's had a really tough time at United - similar to how Davy Klaassen fared with us when he joined from Ajax. Hopefully Van de Beek will be nowhere as bad in Klaassen was at Goodison.

Our midfield is in crisis. Abdoulaye Doucoure seems to have lost his touch a bit, Tom Davies hasn't played this season, Allan is 31 now, and Fabian Delph has never been right for us.

It's a well-trodden path for United players to come to Everton but he's a great age, an international footballer with a point to prove.

And he deserves a lot more than he got at United.

Follow transfer deadline day live here