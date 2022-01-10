The sides made 16 changes between them - Leicester nine and Watford seven - from their previous Premier League games, with the majority enforced by injury or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

But the FA Cup holders still produced a scintillating display to dispatch the Hornets.

Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton were all on target as they outclasssed Claudio Ranieri's side, whose poor form continued.

Watford have lost seven straight games and had only Joao Pedro's goal to show for another disappointing afternoon at King Power Stadium - they also lost 4-2 there in the league in November.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers: "I was absolutely thrilled with the performance - we only had eight senior players fit and they all played. With so many players out, to produce that performance and scoreline, makes me very proud and we're in the hat, which is the most important thing."

Watford head coach Ranieri told BBC Sport: "I put some players in and gave a rest to some other players. I can't say anything against them - they made the maximum effort - but Leicester scored the goals and we didn't."