It's not over yet...

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

A timely boost for Liverpool, scoring three goals and keeping a clean sheet despite the continued absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Yes, it took them a while to finally break Brentford’s resistance, but once they did, the result was never really in doubt. Not a scintillating performance, but a professional one, and it’ll give them some momentum going into Thursday’s League Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal.

The first goal was important, coming as it did just before half-time, and scored by Fabinho who was Liverpool’s best player. He’s also now chipping in with a few goals – three in a week – which is a nice bonus for Jurgen Klopp.

Takumi Minamino’s goal was also important, partly because it sealed the victory, but also for his own confidence after missing a good chance to give Liverpool a first leg lead against the Gunners. Minamino may well have a big part to play on Thursday night. The only downside was the ankle injury sustained by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who also found the net, but may now be doubtful for the game at the Emirates.

And as for the title race, well perhaps it’s not quite over just yet. Eleven points to make up with a game in hand. Still a big ask, and Liverpool certainly can’t afford any slip-ups. But remember, a top-four place seemed a forlorn hope last season, and look what happened!