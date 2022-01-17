Tuchel on title race, Brighton & staying at Chelsea
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game with Brighton on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel says there are no new injuries but also there are no players set to return to the squad from injury either.
He recognises that Manchester City have been excellent in establishing an 11-point lead at the top of the table but won’t concede defeat in the title race: “City are in a very, very strong place and they have earned what they have. At the same time we will never give up, we cannot lower our ambitions and we are committed to our goals.”
On Brighton who held Chelsea to a draw at Stamford Bridge when they met on 29 December: “They are a big challenge to play against. They have a strong squad with a strong coach and belief in what they are doing. We will need to be at our best to win.”
Tuchel was asked about fixture postponements: "I vote for clarity and consistency. Clearly we don't have that if you keep asking me about it but I don't have a solution."
On how long he wants to stay at Chelsea: "I think my contract is till 2024 - let's try and get there first. I don't want to be anywhere else, I feel very happy here - history tells us it's not that easy."