Lawro's predictions: West Ham v Leeds
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on grime star S-X for this week's Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
West Ham have picked up again after their little slump in results and have now won four games in a row in all competitions.
That run included their win over Leeds in the FA Cup last weekend and I am going to go for the same outcome this time.
The Hammers are very powerful and such a difficult side to play against now with the pace they have in attack. I don't see Leeds in any danger of the drop, but I also can't see them keeping West Ham out.
S-X's prediction: 0-2
This is a hard one to call but I am going to go with Leeds.
