Chelsea get the better of Spurs again

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

For the third time in three weeks – and fourth time this season – Chelsea get the victory over Tottenham.

A brilliant curling effort from Hakim Ziyech at the start of the second half, followed by a Thiago Silva header nine minutes later, gave Thomas Tuchel’s side a deserved win from a match during which they missed numerous other chances.

For Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League and FA Cup during a two-year spell in charge of Chelsea, this was his first league defeat since replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November and becoming Tottenham manager.

Spurs thought they had taken the lead but Harry Kane’s goal was ruled out after he was adjudged to have pushed Silva before shooting past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

But Conte correctly acknowledged afterwards that “the gap is very large” between his former side and his current one.

Third-placed Chelsea are 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, but now do not play again in the league until 19 February because of their involvement in the Fifa Club World Cup.