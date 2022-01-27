Ward-Prowse up for player of the month award

James Ward-Prowse is one of six players nominated for January's Premier League player of the month award.

The Southampton captain scored a stunning free-kick at Wolves and provided an assist in the victory over Brentford, as well as impressing in the Saints' display which halted Manhester City's winning run.

He's joined by Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Jarrod Bowen from West Ham, Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Wolves' Joao Moutinho.