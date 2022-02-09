Frank Lampard will have realised he has a "big job on his hands", says former Everton midfielder Leon Osman after the Toffees were beaten at Newcastle.

Lampard won his first game in charge, Saturday's FA Cup tie against Brentford, but were second best in a vital match at the bottom of the Premier League table.

"They have to find ways to be tougher to beat," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It's far too easy to score goals against them.

"Everton have attacking options but you can't be asking them to score two, three, four goals every game to get something.

"To concede less than two minutes after going ahead in a crucial game, Lampard will quickly be realising he has a big job on his hands."

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon felt injuries to Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray affected Everton's rhythm.

"They looked comfortable with Mina in defence, but when he went off, Newcastle overpowered them," he said.

"Having to make two subs for injuries also limited Lampard's options - I'm sure he would have wanted to bring Dominic Calvert-Lewin otherwise."

