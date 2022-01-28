Chelsea "desperately need" Emerson to return from Lyon, according to football presenter Alison Bender with Thomas Tuchel believed to have tabled a £3m offer to cut short his season-long loan deal.

The Blues had an outstanding start to the season at the back but long-term injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James have left them short.

"Emerson coming back is a really good idea," Bradshaw said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Chelsea are active in four competitions and they really need cover.

"They have been disrupted by all the injuries - even further forward, they've not been as effective without the defensive stability.

"You can see why Lyon don't want to get rid of Emerson though - he's been brilliant for them."

