Transfer news: Burnley eyeing midfield reinforcements

Burnley are closing in on Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic, 29. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, the Clarets are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli. (Mail), external

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be frozen out of the Juventus squad if he does not leave this month, with Burnley linked with a move for the 31-year-old. (Il Bianconero via Mail), external

