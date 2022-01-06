Chelsea 2-0 Spurs: BBC Radio 5 Live analysis

Former Chelsea winger Karen Carney: Chelsea controlled everything. They were back to their usual Chelsea self. It was a really good performance.

Thomas Tuchel will be happy with the clean sheet and win but when he reflects on it he'll think 'we've still left them in the tie'. It should have been done and dusted.

With how poor Spurs were, they should have really gone for them. They should have put the whole semi-final to bed.

Ex-Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison: Spurs aren't out of it but it was comfortable for Chelsea. They were in second gear. It didn't look like a semi-final for Spurs.

It looked like they were going through the motions. They're still in it if they can get the first goal next week.

It was a flat performance. Who really thinks this is a big cup competition to win? Harry Kane was chasing things down but I didn't see many others. You want to get to a final and lift some silverware.

If Chelsea wanted to go to that next level, they could have. There was a lot left in the tank. 2-0 flattered Spurs.