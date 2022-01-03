Arsenal impress, but Man City look unstoppable

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

If Mikel Arteta wanted to assess how much his Arsenal team have improved this season then playing Premier League leaders Manchester City was the perfect benchmark.

This was a completely different Gunners outfit to the one thumped 5-0 at the Etihad early in the campaign, with Arteta’s side briefly sitting bottom following that defeat.

Arsenal are to some extent City-like, but they out-pressed and outplayed Pep Guardiola’s side until going down to 10 men at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Bukayo Saka’s opener was the reward for Arsenal producing one of their best halves of football in years.

It is unfortunate that all the talk following an incident-packed and entertaining fixture was about the implementation of VAR.

The Gunners felt aggrieved by two penalty decisions – the first when VAR deemed referee Stuart Attwell need not take another look at Ederson’s challenge on Martin Odegaard and the second when it said he should review Granit Xhaka’s foul on Bernardo Silva on the pitchside monitor.

Amid all that drama it was City who ground out an 11th successive victory to move 11 points clear, and surely no one can stop Guardiola’s juggernauts now?