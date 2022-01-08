Millwall v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Championship side Millwall make two changes for the visit of south London rivals Crystal Palace to the New Den.

George Long replaces Bartosz Bialkowkis in goal, while Scott Malone comes in for Murray Wallace, whose partner is due to give birth today. Lions playmaker Jed Wallace remains out with a thigh injury.

Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Malone, Hutchinson, Cooper, Pearce, Ojo, Saville, Mitchell, Bradshaw, Afobe.

Subs: Bialkowski, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Bennett, Evans, Burey, Boateng, Topalloj, Lovelace.