Millwall v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
- Published
Championship side Millwall make two changes for the visit of south London rivals Crystal Palace to the New Den.
George Long replaces Bartosz Bialkowkis in goal, while Scott Malone comes in for Murray Wallace, whose partner is due to give birth today. Lions playmaker Jed Wallace remains out with a thigh injury.
Millwall XI: Long, McNamara, Malone, Hutchinson, Cooper, Pearce, Ojo, Saville, Mitchell, Bradshaw, Afobe.
Subs: Bialkowski, Kieftenbeld, Smith, Bennett, Evans, Burey, Boateng, Topalloj, Lovelace.
🙌 The Lions!#Millwall pic.twitter.com/zUJOBtIR2H— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) January 8, 2022
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira promised to name a strong side for the Cup clash and has stuck to that vow, with the majority of his five changes down to players including Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Conor Gallagher returns from injury to start, while goalkeeper Jack Butland, Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise also come in to the Eagles' line-up.
Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Gallagher, Eze, Mateta, Olise.
Subs: Matthews, Clyne, Kelly, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Benteke.
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #EmiratesFACup— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 8, 2022