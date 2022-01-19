Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has "bigger issues" at Old Trafford than the disagreement with Anthony Martial, according to former Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

Rangnick told the media on Tuesday that the situation was "resolved" after claiming Martial did not want to play for the club at Aston Villa and the forward refuting that in an Instagram post.

Hughton said Rangnick had dealt with it "swiftly and correctly" and has other priorities at United.

"He's spoken well and clearly," Hughton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "We're talking about someone who has not played many games, over a long period of time.

"We're not privy to their conversations but communication has been clear - and this is one issue and he has a lot of bigger issues."

Who should Manchester United be signing this month? Have your say here

Listen to the discussion on Martial from 22'25 on BBC Sounds