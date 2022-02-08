Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Joe Gelhardt removes his training jacket the roar of optimism from the Elland Road crowd is unmistakable. A young striker whose boots are sprinkled with stardust - that little bit of magic that holds the wonder of, “how good could he be?” But in Patrick Bamford's absence, Gelhardt seems to be the final option in a list of players that seem ill-suited to the role.

Leeds' most expensive signing ever, Rodrigo Moreno, was Spain's number nine when he was bought in August 2020. The previous season had seen him score in 1-0 wins in the Champions League against Chelsea and Ajax as he helped his team reach the knockout phase. He has an eye for goal, has led the line at the very highest of levels and his best performances in a Leeds shirt have been up top. But Marcelo Bielsa persists on playing him in midfield.

In Gelhardt and Rodrigo, Bielsa has options: players at opposite ends of their careers who are both clearly suited to the role of central striker.

Dan James is a great winger whose pace terrifies the opposition, his work rate, tracking back and willingness to put his body into tackles to win the ball back are inspiring. But he has shown little so far to prove he is capable of excelling as a striker.

Bielsa's achievements at Leeds are undeniable, he will forever remain in credit. But the current persistence playing players out-of-position has left fans wondering, “when will Gelhardt and Rodrigo be given their chance?”