Liverpool have lost their past two Premier League games against Leicester, last losing three top-flight games in a row against the Foxes back in November 1963.

Leicester are looking to complete the league double over Liverpool for the first time since the 1998-99 season under Martin O’Neill, with their win at Anfield that season coming thanks to a late winner from Ian Marshall.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games at Anfield (W10 D4) and have won their last five in a row, their best home winning run since an eight-game streak between July and December 2020.