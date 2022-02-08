BBC Sport

Smith on momentum, making Carrow road a fortress and Palace

Published

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from the Canaries boss:

  • Josh Sargent is a doubt and is still feeling the after effects of an illness. Smith said "it will be a blow" if he isn't fit, but added: "We perform well without him and have players that can cover."

  • Ozan Kabak remains out, Andrew Omobamidele is back in training but Wednesday will come too soon, while Lukas Rupp is back to full fitness.

  • On building momentum from three successive wins, Smith said: "We believe we have a decent squad of players and could be competitive, but winning brings confidence."

  • Smith added: "We’ve stressed to the players and supporters how important home fixtures can be in this league and how Carrow Road can be a fortress."

  • Smith said he isn't targeting a points total for the end of the season: "As there’s three teams below me, I don’t mind".

  • He is feeling good about players returning from injury: "It’s a really healthy squad in a healthy position, and one that we as coaches feel a lot more comfortable with."

  • On Palace, Smith said: "They’re a good team with good players and a good energy. Patrick’s got his own identity and we have to be really careful and plan for a good team."