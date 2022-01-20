Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his frustration with his young team-mates recently - and what he perceived as their inability to take criticism - so it will be fascinating to see how he reacts after being clearly unhappy at being substituted in United's 3-1 win at Brentford.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick took the unusual step of speaking into Ronaldo's ear and even appearing to grip him by the arm as the Portuguese expressed his dissatisfaction at being taken off, waving his arms as he trudged towards the sidline, throwing a coat to the ground and then continuing to ask questions on the bench about why it was him removed.

Rangnick said afterwards the decision was the right one for the team to replace Mason Greenwood with Marcus Rashford and bring on an extra defender in Harry Maguire for Ronaldo - and it was ultimately vindicated as Rashford scored United's third while Rangnick was in dialogue with Ronaldo.

The German also hopes his star striker will understand why he took the decision - but with Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Rashford all scoring, United fans got a glimpse of what the future could be when Ronaldo is done, whether that be at the end of this campaign or further down the line.