Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has praised Jean-Philippe Mateta after admitting his 18-month loan deal has been "challenging" for the forward.

Mateta has only started six times for Palace since signing from Mainz last January, but did score against Friday's opponents Brighton at the Amex with a cute backheel last February.

The 24-year-old Frenchmad has been kept on the sidelines by the form of Christian Benteke and the arrival of Odsonne Edouard in the summer.

"I think it’s been really challenging for him,” Vieira said. "Since I arrived at this football club, he’s not had that much chance to play.

"But every time the team needed him to perform, he gave his part and he was rewarded with a couple of goals."

Mateta scored his third goal for Palace last weekend in the FA Cup match at Millwall, but has been linked with a move to Saint-Etienne in January.

"Physically, I think he needed to get back to his best," Vieira added. "I think there are still a couple of steps to go - but to go through those steps, you need to play games.

“He has to be patient and wait for his time."

