'If Van de Beek wasn’t assessing his options I would be amazed'

After reports Donny van de Beek will assess his options in January, the Telegraph's Luke Edwards says his move to Old Trafford is one of the worst pieces of transfer business that Manchester United have done.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Edwards said: "If only there was an Agatha Christie around because this is one of the mysteries that I just cannot get my head around.

"I’m a huge lover of Ajax and I thought Donny van de Beek was absolutely brilliant in that Ajax team that reached the Champions League semi-final in 2019.

"He was widely considered one of the best young players in Europe. He’s gone to Manchester United and they just don’t seem to want to play him ever. Phil Jones has started more meaningful Premier League games this season than Donny van de Beek and poor Phil Jones hadn’t played for two years.

"If he wasn’t assessing his options I would be amazed.

"Ralf Rangnick says he wants to keep him but I just don’t understand what’s happened. They spent £50m on a player that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now Ralf Rangnick doesn’t want to play.

"He’s got to sit on a bench and watch that awful Manchester United midfield either passing the ball sideways or losing it and he just doesn’t get a look in. I don’t know what he’s done but it is one of the great mysteries and one of the worst pieces of transfer business for Manchester United in recent times."

