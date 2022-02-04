Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has laughed off suggestions his 2017 book about Spurs jinxed their season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Balague says he was publicly accused of derailing Spurs' form, including having questions asked about it at press conferences.

Balague dismissed the claims and still does now, revealing he is grateful that the controversy led to more sales of Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs and therefore more money for charity.

"The two weeks after it came out, I think Spurs had three draws, one defeat and one victory," he said.

"But the jinx only worked in the league apparently - they beat Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in the Champions League!

"I had lawyers and big business people telling me I had jinxed Spurs' season but we were laughing about it."

Listen to more discussion on Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino's future at PSG from 13'20 on BBC Sounds