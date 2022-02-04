David Moyes says West Ham weren't going to sign players for the sake of it in the January transfer window.

While the Hammers got close to completing a couple of deals which ultimately fell through, Moyes said he wanted players who could provide competition for places and not just play second fiddle.

He said: "I think there have been nine clubs in the January window who didn't bring any players in.

"For some reason, it's been a much more difficult January window than possibly others. We wanted to add to the squad if we could do, but unfortunately we just couldn't quite get them it over the line.

"I do want to be ambitious here at West Ham, bring in good players and add to the really good squad we've got at the moment. Sometimes, getting things you actually want, you have to wait a little bit longer.

"The board were terrific. We just could not get a couple of players I would really like, so I would rather save the money than waste it.

"There were no intentions to take risks. We were trying to add to what we got, but overall it will be hard to get better than Jarrod Bowen as a striker. Getting back up would have been easy, but I wanted real competition for the jerseys."