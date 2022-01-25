Roy Hodgson is the "pragmatic choice" to keep Watford in the Premier League, according to Mike Parkin of the From the Rookery End podcast.

"The more I think about it, the more it makes sense," he told 5 Live Breakfast.

"He's very pragmatic, a good tactician and he'll come into make Watford stop conceding so much.

"He'll also bring Ray Lewington with him, which would be a canny move to appeal to the fans."

Watford's short-term approach to managers has been questioned in the aftermath of Claudio Ranieri's sacking but Parkin says it may be what's needed at this point in the season.

"We need the results to stay in the league. If he comes in and immediately makes Watford more competitive, he will be welcomed."

Watford fans, have your say on Hodgson - will he keep you up?