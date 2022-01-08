Four years in a row United have gone out of the FA Cup at the first attempt, and the season before that saw an ignominious defeat in the fourth round at Sutton United.

On the latter occasion, manager Garry Monk felt the ire of the fans for fielding a very inexperienced side in a tie which was as infamous for another embarrassing cup exit as it was for the victor’s pie-eating goalkeeper.

Marcelo Bielsa was criticised for his set-up and substitutions in the 3-0 defeat at Crawley Town at this stage last year.

However, the Argentine does not put out a deliberately weakened side - because he believes in the resources available to him. If they do not perform, he blames himself for not developing them.

A year on, either through injury or players having left, he is unable to pick any of the starting line-up against Crawley at West Ham on Sunday.

Sam Greenwood,19, made his United debut from the bench that day. With Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt injured, plus Patrick Bamford (hamstring) having just recovered, it could mean a full debut for the striker at London Stadium.

With Bielsa revealing on Friday he has 10 players missing, there could be roles to play for teenage defender Leo Hjelde and midfielder Lewis Bate, who have both been in the matchday squad recently.