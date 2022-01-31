Lampard 'influence' key to Van de Beek's Everton switch

Donny van de Beek became Frank Lampard's first signing at Everton after joining on loan from Manchester United.

The Dutch midfielder has been starved of opportunities at Old Trafford, making just four Premier League starts since his arrival from Ajax in August 2020.

But he says he is ready to help the struggling Blues climb up the table from their lowly 16th spot.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals," he said.

"It is a big part of my game to score and give assists, and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision."