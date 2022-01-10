Silva starting to show promising signs

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves achieved the primary objective of qualifying for the next round readily enough, although had the visitors’ finishing been more polished early in the match the task might have been appreciably more difficult.

There were, though, some interesting pointers towards the rest of the season, and how Bruno Lage may be able to find a few more viable options, with significant spending looking unlikely.

For the first time since his arrival as the club’s record signing, Fabio Silva is starting to look as though he could justify regular selection. Still a teenager for another six months, that price tag and consequent expectation have exposed the youngster to a harsh spotlight, especially while Raul Jimenez was out of commission.

Lage appeared impatient with Silva in his early-season showings and he is yet to start a league game under the current coach, but his breezy late contribution at Old Trafford was followed up by a good hour in this game.

Like Jimenez, Silva struck up a strong connection with Daniel Podence, whose quick-witted passing was the game’s brightest feature. Silva should take heart from Lage’s comments afterwards, promising more opportunities if his recent efforts in training are sustained, and also of the response he received from a large Molineux crowd, whose applause signalled their approval.