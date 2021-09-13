Wolves' season starts here, but concerns for Watford

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Wolves had the third highest number of shots in the Premier League (69) but needed an own goal in their fourth match to finally score.

Hwang Hee-chan's debut goal to make it 2-0 against Watford will give them real hope that their season is just beginning.

The only real problem in Bruno Lage's opening three games was the finishing. They only lost each game 1-0 - so if they have shown they can take chances, as well as keeping a first clean sheet, the only way is up.

But for Watford, this was a reality check. A third game without scoring since their opening day win - and Francisco Sierralta's header gifting Wolves the lead.

"This is a problem," Xisco Munoz said afterwards. "If we want to win points, it's important to improve in both areas".

"We know about this, I don't think it's a surprise."

Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis were willing runners down the wings but they need more of a presence in the centre.