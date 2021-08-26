Arsenal's 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup will help "give us some confidence" after a poor start to the Premier League season, says manager Mikel Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang marked his first start of the campaign with a hat-trick as Arsenal progress to third round, when they will play AFC Wimbledon.

"When you lose a game, as quick as possible you have to win,” said Arteta.

"Auba [Aubameyang] after his Covid, to get some minutes and score three goals for his confidence is going to be great. Overall I think a really positive night.

The Arsenal striker praised his team-mates for playing “very well” and hopes the result can produce a knock-on effect.

"The commitment of every player is always there 100%. We try our best to give the fans what they want,” said Aubameyang.

"This hopefully can give us something to build our confidence for the next games."