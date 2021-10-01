Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Bruno Lage will speak this afternoon with Wolves having got their season on the move again last week at Southampton, and that result was particularly timely to take some of the tension out of this weekend’s game against Newcastle.

There has not been a news conference for either Lage or his predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo since Raul Jimenez first sustained his head injury last November in which his welfare has not been one of the first questions asked.

With Jimenez having given the clearest possible answer last week to anyone with lingering doubts about whether he could return to his best form, perhaps that won't be the case this time. Lage might instead be asked to offer more details on the three players in his squad with long-term injuries - but it doesn't seem like Pedro Neto, Jonny or Yerson Mosquera are returning any time soon.

Thrilling and valuable though it was, Jimenez’s goal was one of very few memorable moments from the Southampton game. For all their sparkle in the early games, Wolves have still scored only three times in six Premier League matches this season, and not at all in three league outings at Molineux.

There were tweaks in their style against Saints, with Lage leaving out Ruben Neves to accommodate Leander Dendoncker - the Belgian may offer less finesse with the ball but is much more frequently seen pushing into the penalty area.

It would be interesting to hear Lage discuss whether he can get the best of both worlds from his midfield choices, and also the points of difference offered by Hwang Hee-chan, who has made vigorous contributions in his first two starts.