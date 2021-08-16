Chelsea v Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

- Crystal Palace have lost more Premier League matches against Chelsea - 19 - than they have versus any other side in the competition’s history.

- Marcos Alonso's strike was Chelsea's 50th direct free-kick goal in Premier League history, only Manchester United (64) netted more in the competition.

- Crystal Palace kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 away Premier League games played in London, drawing 0-0 at Arsenal in January 2021 - they’ve shipped 32 goals across the other 13 games in this run.