Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: The pick of the stats
- Published
This was Brighton’s 18th 0-0 draw in the Premier League since their first season in the competition in 2017-18 - that's four more than any other side in this period.
Arsenal have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87 (also five goals).
Brighton have kept eight clean sheets in home Premier League matches in 2021, a figure bettered only by Manchester City and Chelsea (nine each).