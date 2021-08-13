Lawro's predictions: Watford v Aston Villa
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter Louisa Roach, aka psych-pop band She Drew the Gun, for the first Premier League predictions of the season.
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
Aston Villa looked like an established Premier League side by the end of last season and I think that will carry on even though Jack Grealish has now left. Danny Ings is a clever signing and they have got some strength in depth.
It is always dangerous going to a newly promoted side on the opening day, but I'm backing Villa to leave with the points.
Louisa's prediction: 0-2
