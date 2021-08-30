Aston Villa v Brentford: The pick of the stats
Aston Villa have never lost at home against Brentford in any competition - two wins, six draws - while each of the last five meetings between the sides at Villa Park have been drawn.
Brentford are the first newly promoted Premier League side to avoid defeat in their first three matches of the season since Huddersfield Town in 2017-18, winning once and drawing twice so far.
Aged 17 years and 312 days, Carney Chukwuemeka became the second youngest player to start a Premier League game for Villa, behind Gareth Barry who was 17 years and 76 days against Arsenal in May 1998.